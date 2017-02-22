Regional clubs converge on Cobar for carnival

In perfect weather conditions on Sunday the Cobar Swimming Club held a junior swimming carnival at the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool. The event attracted 118 competitors with swimmers travelling to compete from Bourke, Coolah, Coonamble, Dubbo City Swimtech, Dubbo RSL, Orana Aquatic, Gilgandra, Manilla, Nyngan, Trangie, Warren and Wellington clubs. The Cobar club had a squad of 29 competitors (pictured above) and for many it was their first swimming carnival experience. They proved they were up for the challenge with some amazing results recorded by the Cobar swimmers up against tough competition. The club’s seasoned swimmers also performed well with many achieving personal best times and podium placings. It was the first time in more than seven years the Cobar club has hosted a carnival with the last Cobar junior carnival held at the pool in November 2009. ▪ Photo contributed