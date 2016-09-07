Netball fraternity celebrates women in sport

The Cobar Netball Association (CNA) fraternity came together on Saturday night at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club to celebrate the end of another successful season.

Co-president Lisa Travis said the season has been the committee’s most successful to date.

“We had record numbers this season with over 150 players, 10 badged umpires, a large amount of volunteers and a dedicated committee who were committed to ensuring a successful competition and season,” Travis said.

Newly badged umpire Kym Sutton was recognised for receiving her National C badge and Amie Hill, Mary Urquhart, Renee Matheson and Bianka Jacobson were also acknowledged for their hard work with junior netball and the two representative squads.

“Women’s sport has gone from strength to strength this year and we commend each player for their dedication, sportsmanship and professionalism over the course of the season.”

Travis also made special mention of Myshelle Gillette’s Knights team for playing each week with only five players in the true spirit of the game.

“CNA is very proud of the U15 and Opens rep teams for their participation in the State League and State Age competitions.

“We encourage all players to strive for representative selection and hope to see the 2017 rep teams back in action next year.”

Travis congratulated this year’s grand final teams Hot Shots and Mystics (B Grade) and Pumpettes and Divas (A Grade).

Travis also acknowledged the umpires.

“Without them we do not have a competition. They put in long hours each Saturday and we appreciate it!”

During the awards presentation, Larnie Keen was given Life Membership along with a certificate of service to the sport with certificates also going to Sue Francisco, Sherrin Wharton, Amie Hill and Ronnette Richardson.

Travis also acknowledged the support of their major sponsor, the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club.

Representative player awards went to: Jasey Bruce (Most Improved); Alex Hernando (Most Consistent); Hannah Carroll, Briana Francisco and Kym Sutton (Coach’s Awards); Abby Carswell and Erin Cuppa (Best & Fairest); Niamh Urquhart and Zoë Harland (B&F runners-up).

In the local competition A Grade’s B&F was Marnie Whytcross (Pumpettes) with Brianna Watson (Cougars) runner-up; B Grade’s B&F was Chelsea Moeris (Here for Beer) with Myshelle Gillette (Knights) runner-up.

The team’s Best on Court were: Pumpettes – Marnie Whytcross; Cougars – Brianna Watson; 15s – Allira Hurst; Opens – Alex Hernando; Divas – Lisa Travis; Sharpe Shooters – Kristen Camery; Sparks – Stephanie Baker; All Sorts – Sam Vaka; Here for the Beer – Chelsie Moeris; Hot Shots – Cheryl Lewington and Pip ODonnell; Mystics – Rebekah Harris; OMG – Celeste Collins; and Knights – Myshelle Gillette.

The 2016 Players’ Player awards went to: Pumpettes – Marnie Whytcross; Cougars – Karlee Anderson; 15s – Zoe Carter; Opens – Kym Sutton; Divas – Lisa Travis; Sharpe Shooters – Allison Harland; Sparks – Stephanie Baker; All Sorts – Cairo Harunga; Here for Beer – Amy Stephens and Chelsie Moeris; Hot Shots – Alyce Flynn; Mystics – Mandy Hewlett; OMG – Celeste Collins; and Knights – Myshelle Gillette.