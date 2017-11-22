Batyr returns to continue their support for mental health

The Batyr crew were in town last week to run follow-up mental health programs and also conduct a mental health community forum at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club.

The organisation has a focus on preventative education in the area of young people’s mental health and Batyr staff have been working with the Cobar community since 2014.

Josh Wiseman, Batyr’s new school program manager, spoke with The Cobar Weekly prior to Wednesday night’s community session and said he was pleased with the support the organisation had been receiving in Cobar.

“We have had heaps of involvement with the Cobar community over the last couple of years,” Josh said.

“We were at the high school today talking to the Year 9s and 10s, and doing a follow up program with the Year 10s who we have been working with for a couple of years now.

“They have got a chapter at the school of young people driving change in the community around mental health,” Josh said.

Wednesday night’s community forum was run by Batyr staff and also featured local health support workers who provided information and tips on how to support friends, family members and young people around their mental health.

“There’s some tips to look out for yourself as well and places to reach out for support when we need it,” Josh said.

Also in attendance at the Cobar High School, Peak Gold Mines and community forum sessions, was Super Rugby player and Batyr mental health ambassador, Paddy Ryan.

Paddy has worked as an ambassador with the Batyr organisation since 2013.

“It’s a great young organisation, very enthusiastic. Everyone is sort of 30 or 30ish and young and really driven. It is a really great group to be around and I am really proud to be associated with them,” he said.

