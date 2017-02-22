Hannah Carroll qualifies for State

The Cobar Little A’s Club had 12 members compete at the Little Athletics Australia NSW (LAANSW) Region 3 Championships in Dubbo on February 11 and 12.

Hannah Carroll has now qualified to compete at State level next month after finishing first in her Girls Under 14 years Discus and Shot Put events and second in Javelin.

Chad Buckman finished third in his Under 13 Boys 3,000m Run but has to wait a couple of weeks (until all of the other region carnivals have been run) to see if his time is good enough to put him among the top eight qualifiers from all the regions.

The first two placegetters at Regional level in Under 9-17 years events automatically qualify for State and those in the 1500m Walk, 3,000m Run and High Jump events also need to meet the qualifying standard.

The next best eight State qualifiers will be decided after the final Regional carnival has been run.

At the Dubbo Regional carnival Hannah also made the final of the Triple Jump competition with a jump of 8.96m. She wasn’t able to match that distance in the final, her best was 8.56m, which put her out of State contention in 6th place. Hannah was also just off the pace in her 100m and 200m Sprints.

Chad finished 4th in his 1500m middle distance event and placed 7th in both his 400m Sprint and 800m Run.

He made the Triple Jump and Long Jump finals and finished 7th and 9th respectively.

Malcolm Gillette competed in the Under 9s age group in 60m Hurdles and Discus and finished out of the top placings.

Hannah Kriz made the finals of Discus, Shotput and Javelin with her best result being 4th in Discus.

Ryley Morley also qualified for the finals in his Under 13 age group and improved on all his heat times/distances. His best result was 4th in Javelin. (His finals throw was more than two metres better than his qualifying throw.)

Competing in the Under 11 age group Sarah Morley was just off the pace in her 60M Hurdles, Long Jump and Javelin events.

Chloe Polack (Under 17) placed 7th in Long Jump and Todd Polack was just behind the front runners in his Under 13 400m Sprint, 80m Hurdles and Discus events.

Sam Turner (Under 8) improved his Discus and Shotput distances to finish 4th and 5th in his age group.

Ryan Urquhart came up against tough opposition in his Under 12 age division and finished just off the pace in his 60m Hurdles, 800m and 1500m Runs and Javelin events.