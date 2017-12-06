Harbison hits his hundred

The severe weather over the weekend washed out the scheduled local senior cricket games but not before Jake Harbison blasted 108 runs against Tilpa.

In Friday’s Twenty/20 match between Howie’s Hombres and Tilpa, the rain came down seven overs into Tilpa’s innings putting a stop to the match.

Howie’s Hombres had batted earlier making an imposing 180 runs with Harbison in fine touch belting the ball to all parts of the ground, scoring the competition’s first century of the year.

In other local senior cricket news, this weekend Cobar’s representative side, the Cowboys, travel to Wellington to contest Round 2 of the Brewery Shield competition.

Cobar will be without regular openers Clay Neale and Jade Buckman but have several players who are currently in form.

The team’s captain Jake Harbison, along with Mitchell Holt and Robbie Mitchell have all been scoring big runs of late and should help to give the Cobar side a solid showing.—contributed