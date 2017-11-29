Great batting and bowling at Nymagee

Nymagee all-rounders Phil Harley and Mitchell Holt led their team to a win over Empire in the Cobar & District Senior Cricket 40 Overs match out at Nymagee on Saturday.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first with Harley and Holt sharing in an opening partnership of 166 runs before Harley was dismissed for 80 runs.

Holt went for 73 and Nymagee were on track to post a big score.

However, Empire got back into the contest when Graham Harbison orchestrated a Nymagee batting collapse. It seemed as though Harbison was throwing hand grenades at the batsmen. He ripped through the Nymagee middle order taking 5/29 from his eight overs.

Nymagee finished with at total of 9/237 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Empire was bowled out 169.

The Nymagee bowlers got the perfect start removing opening batsman Travis Dunlevy with the third ball of the match.

Jake Harbison and Slade Neale took the score along to 42 before Neale was removed for 23. With Harbison and Empire’s captain Robbie Mitchell at crease, they were putting the pressure back on Nymagee.

A good catch to remove Harbison (26) and a false stroke from Mitchell (31) had Nymagee back on top.

Vikram Rajpurohit came to the crease and got on top of the Nymagee bowling hitting them to all parts of the ground.

Batting with the tail order, Rajpurohit top-scored hitting 57 runs.

Unfortunately, when Rajpurohit was bowled out, Nymagee quickly wrapped up the innings.

The main wicket-takers for Nymagee were Holt 2/23 and Connor Art 2/48.—contributed