Pony Clubbers celebrate end of season in style

Welcome rain on Saturday didn’t deter the Cobar Pony Club riders from trying some of the events that were set out prior to their the Christmas party and they entertained themselves by completing the events on foot.

The 2017 Pony Club awards were also given out.

Looking back over the past year, it has been a quieter year than normal for the club, but riders showed they were still able to produce the goods with some excellent performances at club, Zone and State level events.

One member, Catherine Bolam has been nominated at State level for a sportsmanship award by Pony Club NSW State officials while Lara Stephens and Zac Boland took out first placings in jumping at their inter school primary competitions.

All riders who attended the club throughout the year received a medallion and trophies were awarded to the following members.

​In the Sub Juniors section, Ella Armstrong received the Mulchara Park Most Improved trophy and Indy Burke collected the Encouragement Award.

In the Juniors class, Zac Boland was named the Grace/Morris Most Outstanding competitor. Lila Armstrong was the Most Improved on the Flat rider and Lara Stephens was the Most Improved Over Jumps. Trayce Aves collected the Encouragement award.

From among the Senior riders, Catherine Bolam collected the Yench Family Most Outstanding rider trophy; Kody Maloney was the Most Improved on the Flat; James Stockdale was the Most Improved over Jumps; and Chloe McMurray received the Encouragement award.

Zac Boland won the PJ Brady perpetual trophy; Kody Maloney collected the Merv Betts Aussie Battler award; Tahnee and Matt Armstrong shared the Wells Family Club Person award; Ruth Hanlon earned the President’s Trophy; and Catherine Bolam, James Stockdale, Kody Maloney and Zac Boland were awarded the Teams of Four Bradley Shield for Zone 17.