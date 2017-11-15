Year 12 bids school a formal farewell

Related Articles
Australian hockey player brings rewards for students
Cobar students were rewarded for their commitment to staying fit and active with a visit from Australian hockey player, Ash Thomas last Wednesday. Thomas was in Cobar to speak to students at Cobar High School (CHS) and Cobar Public School about the benefits of the Premier’s Sporting Challenge (PSC), which […]
Students mark final day of school
Cobar High School’s Class of 2016 Year 12 students were farewelled by the school body with a presentation ceremony at the school on Friday acknowledging their academic and sporting achievements. Outstanding Academic Achievements were recorded by Bryan Mitchell in Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 1 and 2, Physics and Software Design and […]
Local young drivers given a crash course in road safety
Cobar’s various emergency services organisations came together last week to conduct the now annual Young Driver Safety Workshop at Cobar High School. This is the 5th year the workshop has been conducted and is targeted at Year 10 students many of whom either have their L or P plate driving […]