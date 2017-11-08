Yabbies bring home the 10 Man Trophy again

November 8, 2017 tcwadmin 081117, Back Page, Local Sport 0
The Cobar Yabbies have once again brought home the prestigious 10 Man Relay trophy from the annual Five Ways Swim
carnival, which was held last weekend in Nelson Bay. Photo contributed

The Cobar Yabbies Senior Men’s Swimming Club once again took out the prestigious 10 Man Relay title at the Five Ways Swim at Nelson Bay over the weekend.

The Cobar contingent of nine swimmers were joined at the annual event by satellite swimmers (former club members) Wayne Rice and Rob Dickerson for the annual Five Ways Swim. (This year they only competed against swimmers from three other clubs, Nelson Bay, Gosford and Forbes as there were no Malabar representatives at this year’s swim.)

Rice and Dickerson were part of the Cobar 10 Man winning relay team which also included Bob and Stephen Clark, Doug Rorke, John Carswell, Scott Toomey, Bill Fugar, Paul Swainston and Murray Harland.

Carswell won the president’s race and Harland finished third in the 50 metres freestyle Scratch race with a good time of 33.29 seconds. A number of Cobar swimmers did well in the freestyle handicapped events.

In the 100m swim Bob Clark finished second with a time of 0.18 seconds off his nominated time.

Carswell was third on 0.23 and Rorke was 4th with 0.27.

Harland placed second in the 50m with 0.04 seconds off his time and was third in the 30m with a time of 0.13.

Related Articles

No Picture
080217

Favourite yet to emerge in Yabbies

February 8, 2017 tcwadmin 080217, Local Sport 0

As of midway through the Yabbies Senior Men’s Swimming Club 2016/2017 season, a clear favourite for this year’s championships title is still yet to emerge. Due to work commitments, last year’s point score winner Jarred ‘Jacko’ Davey, who won the bulk of last season’s trophies, hasn’t been a regular attender […]