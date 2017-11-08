Yabbies bring home the 10 Man Trophy again

The Cobar Yabbies Senior Men’s Swimming Club once again took out the prestigious 10 Man Relay title at the Five Ways Swim at Nelson Bay over the weekend.

The Cobar contingent of nine swimmers were joined at the annual event by satellite swimmers (former club members) Wayne Rice and Rob Dickerson for the annual Five Ways Swim. (This year they only competed against swimmers from three other clubs, Nelson Bay, Gosford and Forbes as there were no Malabar representatives at this year’s swim.)

Rice and Dickerson were part of the Cobar 10 Man winning relay team which also included Bob and Stephen Clark, Doug Rorke, John Carswell, Scott Toomey, Bill Fugar, Paul Swainston and Murray Harland.

Carswell won the president’s race and Harland finished third in the 50 metres freestyle Scratch race with a good time of 33.29 seconds. A number of Cobar swimmers did well in the freestyle handicapped events.

In the 100m swim Bob Clark finished second with a time of 0.18 seconds off his nominated time.

Carswell was third on 0.23 and Rorke was 4th with 0.27.

Harland placed second in the 50m with 0.04 seconds off his time and was third in the 30m with a time of 0.13.