Cyclists raise awareness

October 18, 2017 tcwadmin 181017, Local News 0
A group of 20 Tour Da Country bike riders and their support crew visited Cobar on Friday. They were riding almost 1,000km to raise awareness about Aboriginal health and reconciliation. The group, led by Aboriginal Health Worker Dale Wright, has been doing an annual ride each year since 2011 in support of indigenous health. They were welcomed to Cobar Public School last week by relieving principal Daphne Jermyn and students Clancy Dunne, Sarah Morley and Tristan Bliss.

Related Articles