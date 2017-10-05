Very good numbers for weekend comps

The were very good numbers for the men’s golf tournaments over the long weekend.

Mark Fraser started the weekend off with a win in the Monthly Medal Stableford competition on Saturday.

Max Phillips finished as the runner-up with Garry Dunn back in third place, Jacob Ryan was fourth and Jim Goonrey rounded out the top five.

Nearest the Pin shots were recorded on the 3rd hole by Mick Bannister and on the 7th and 15th holes by Phillips.

Peter Brien and Jay Egan teamed up to win Sunday’s Four-Ball-Best-Ball Stableford.

In second were Alec Fraser and Matt Russel with Mick Bannister and Bob Baker in 3rd place and back in 4th spot were Matt Hunter and Jeff Hunter.

Nearest the Pin prizes were won on the 3rd hole by Egan; on the 7th by Steve Manns; 8th Colin Eves and 15th Brien.

The CADJ Carwash Day Four Ball Aggregate was played on Monday.

Steve Manns and Larry Brydon finished as the winners ahead of Alec Fraser and Matt Russell.

In third spot were Pat Dillon and Tony Polack with Charlie Higgins and Bill Fugar back in 4th place.

Peter Brien cleaned up in the Nearest the Pin competition winning the 3rd, 7th and 8th prizes while Ethan Mackay claimed the 15th hole prize.

This Saturday the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club Day will be contested as a Stableford event.

Another Stableford will be played on Sunday.

Sunday will also see the playing of the Western Districts Golf Association Pennants Championships in Warren.

Any players involved who cannot make it, are requested to contact Peter Brien.—This article has been compiled with information supplied by The Blind Hooker.