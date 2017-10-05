A major improvement

A new electronic scoreboard was installed at Tom Knight Memorial Oval (the home of the Cobar Roosters) over the weekend. The scoreboard was purchased with funding from Peak Gold Mines as well as contributions from the Cobar Senior Rugby League and Cobar Junior Rugby League clubs. A number of local people and businesses also supplied equipment and services to assist in the installation including: Paul and Leanne McBride; Coates Hire; Cobar Pumps & Cranes; Trevor Barrett, Newgold and Transforce. Photo contributed

