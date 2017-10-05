A major improvement

Related Articles
Bantams’ big win
Cobar’s Bantam Roosters travelled to Bourke for their second match of the Barwon Darling Rugby League competition on Sunday and came up against the Bourke Warriors as part of Bourke’s match day against the Walgett Dragons. From the outset Cobar’s forwards were dominating the smaller Warriors’ pack with Jason Fell, […]
Roosters are looking strong this season
If the Cobar Roosters’ 62-14 demolition of the Hay Magpies on Saturday is anything to go by, then the Cobar First Grade side is in for a strong season ahead. The trial game at Tom Knight Memorial Oval on Saturday afternoon was the Cobar team’s first hit out for the […]
Roosters beaten on the buzzer
The Cobar Roosters First Grade team was disappointingly beaten on the buzzer in their Barwon Darling Cup final at Walgett on Saturday. After a win earlier in the day by the Roosters’ Under 18s side and with their Ladies League Tag team already qualified for the grand final, the Cobar […]