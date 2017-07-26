Khan’s gives back

Khan’s IGA presented their Community Chest donations last Thursday morning. Cobar Clay Target Club, Copper City Men’s Shed and the Country Women’s Association all received $500 each. The Cobar Clay Target Club is planning to put the money towards catering for their shoots and new equipment; the Men’s Shed will use the donation to fund ongoing activities within the community; and the Country Women’s Association will take the donation to the committee for discussion over its use. Pictured are Lois Jones and Gail Thompson from Cobar Clay Target Club; IGA assistant manager Julie Rogers and manager Michael Allen; Colleen Boucher from the Country Women’s Association; and Copper City Men’s Shed’s Heinz Goldmann and Tony Punzet.

