2017 Ladies’ golf champions decided

The Ladies’ Golf Club Champions for 2017 were decided on Sunday when the second round of the competition was played.

In A Grade the Scratch champion was Chrissy Gilligan with Janet Place the runner-up. The Net winner was Angela Fryer and the runner-up was Sally Bannister.

In B Grade Ann Dunn secured the title with Jannine Wilkin the Scratch runner-up.

Pat Polack was the 2017 Net winner in B Grade following a countback from Daphne Cross.

Joy Josephson is the new C Grade champion after recording a brilliant score.

A mishap on the 26th hole for Karen Walsh showed true sportsmanship when she brought the mistake to the notice of her playing partner which in turn had her unfortunately disqualified and missing out on the title.

An 18 hole ball competition was played on Sunday in conjunction with the championships and was taken out by Joy Josephson with a score of 69 net.

Angela Fryer was second after a countback from Pat Polack after both recorded 72 net.

Brenda Fugar and Daphne Cross posted 73 net each while Janet Place and Sally Bannister had 74 net with Marlene Wynd finishing with 76 net.

Nearest the Pins prizes went to Angela Fryer in A Grade, Pam Sikora in B Grade and Marlene Wynd in C Grade.

The Stroke game played last Wednesday was won by Sally Bannister with an impressive score of 63 net.

Ann Dunn had 71 net followed by Daphne Cross (74 net) and Pam Sikora 78 net.

Bannister also claimed the putting prize with 21 putts.

Saturday’s numbers were down a bit as a few players were psyching themselves up for Sunday’s championships match.

The Par event was won by Angela Fryer with +4 followed by Joy Josephson with +3 and Serena Fraser was 3rd carding +1.

Jannine Wilkin and Angela Fryer recorded Nearest the Pin shots on the 7th and 15th holes respectively.

Today is a Stableford game and on Saturday Rob’s Fresh C-Food will be sponsoring a three person Ambrose event.

The Western Districts Far West Rose Bowl will be contested in Nyngan this Sunday.

A Stableford game is set down for home.—T’d Off