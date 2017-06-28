You can shape the future of Cobar’s health services

The Cobar Health Council currently has a number of vacancies and is looking for locals interested in promoting and improving the health of our community.

The Cobar Health Council is one of 37 across the Western NSW Local Health District (LHD).

Each health council is affiliated with their local health service and their role includes: bringing local health needs to the attention of the health service; participating in the planning and evaluation of health services; promoting and improving the health of the local community in partnership with others; and developing and strengthening their networks across the community.

Local paramedic Stephen Dutton is the current chair of Cobar Health Council which meets once a month to discuss a range of health issues affecting the community.

“We look at what services are provided by the hospital and other health services in the community and look at where there are gaps, and what we can do to create awareness of any issues there might be.

“We also ensure there is no unnecessary doubling up of services,” Mr Dutton said.

He said the Cobar Health Council currently has four vacancies due to members resigning as they have moved out of town or have other commitments that prevent them volunteering their time to the health council.

Mr Dutton said as the council aims to represent the whole community, it would be ideal if their new members were aged between 20-40, had young families, represented a mother’s group or worked in the mines.

“Currently we have people who represent the under 20, over 40s, over 50s and more senior age groups.

“We have an Aboriginal representative and others representing various minority groups.

“They come from a range of different backgrounds and demographics in the community.”

Mr Dutton said another important role the health council plays is helping with health promotion to ensure the community knows what health services are available to them and how they can be accessed.