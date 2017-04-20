High ranking for Cobar Hospital

With regards to performance, Cobar Hospital staff have scored high within the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD).

Cobar Health Services Manager Mary Urquhart said Cobar Hospital staff had ranked very well in a number of key performance areas set by the WNSWLHD.

“Out of the 38 WNSWLHD facilities, Cobar ranked third overall. Of the 12 performance measures, we were first in seven of them,” Mrs Urquhart said.

Cobar Hospital’s top performing areas included accreditation, employee engagement and workforce culture.

The hospital however ranked lower in the areas of overtime, workers compensation and discharge against medical advice.

“We ranked 28th in overtime. Most of our overtime can be attributed to our escalation plan. That’s when we have an emergency and need to call in extra staff,” she said.

In the area of workers compensation, Mrs Urquhart said Cobar Hospital had ranked 31 out of 38.

She said the figure used however dated back five years, and included 2012 when they had a particularly bad year for work injuries.

She said the past year’s workers’ compensation figure however had been very good, so this ranking will improve for next year.

“I’m very proud of all the girls.

“It was very much a team approach and recognises all the hard work the girls put in every day,” Mrs Urquhart said.