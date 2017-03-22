Little A’s presents its champions

Cobar Little Athletics held their end of season presentation night at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club on Monday night. It was a big event with 87 awards handed out to point score and championship leaders as well as awards for overall boy and girl champions. Certificates were presented to zone, regional and state representatives and Tiny Tots. Pictured are the nine years age group championship winners with Jack Brettell (first place boys), Zaiden Saunders (second place), Atamarie Haronga (first place girls championship points), Rori Urquhart (second place), and Malcolm Gillette (who was third in the boys championship points).