CATS represent

Bianka Jacobson was the first senior female to cross the line in the Mini Triathlon race at the 2017 Hillston Outback Triathlon on Sunday.

The event attracted more than 50 local athletes as well as others from Griffith, Leeton and Cobar.

Jacobson and Cobar Athletics & Triathlon Squad (CATS) team mate Zoë Harland competed in the Female 20-20 years Mini individual event (200m swim/10km cycle/1.7km run).

Jacobson also won her age group (despite taking a fall during her bike and run transition) in 36 minutes 45 seconds. Harland was second in her age group with a time of 40.14.

The Cobar pair then joined with Amie Hill to tackle the Sprint Course (750m swim/20km cycle/5km run) in the teams event.

The trio placed fourth with Harland swimming, Jacobson did the bike leg and Hill completed the run.

It’s the third consecutive year the trio has competed at the annual event.