Start of another year of swearing

The men’s golf season is now under way or as some call it, the start of another year of hit and miss and swearing.

A Stableford game was played for the Monthly Medal competition on Saturday with Alec Fraser finishing as the winner.

In second place was Bill Fugar with Mark Fraser, Greg Clark and Garry Wilkin filling the minor placings.

Nearest the Pin shots were recorded by Alec Fraser on the 7th hole, Tristan Rex (8th), Greg Clark (11th) and Chris Gilbert (15th).

Jay Egan and Mark Fraser teamed up to win Sunday’s Four-Ball-Worst-Ball game.

In second place were Dean Dunne and Derek Beehan with Garry Wilkin and Max Phillips back in third place.

Nearest the Pin prizes were collected by Max Phillips on the 3rd hole and Dean Dunne claimed both the 8th and 15th hole prizes.

This week the first round of the Captain’s Trophy, a Major Trophy Day will be played on Saturday as a Stroke event.

Sunday’s game is a Single + Money Ball Team Stableford format. (See golfers’ notice board at the club for more details about this event.)

Golfers are advised a Stableford game will be played every Thursday however six or more players must play for it to be declared a competition game.

The end of March is the deadline for

Match-play nominations.—This article has been compiled with information supplied by The Hooker.