Long standing records broken at CHS swimming carnival

The 2017 Cobar High School Swimming Carnival held on Thursday at the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool was a very successful day with 14 long standing records broken.

Makaila Gordon and Raymond Jones had a terrific day in the pool and set a new record in each event they competed in.

Swimming in the 17+ Female age group, Makaila bettered Carmel Poulter’s 2006 times in the 50m Freestyle and Backstroke events; Brittany Fugar’s 2007 record in 50m Breastroke; Stephanie Grosser’s 2008 record in the 50m Butterfly; Jaimee Cohen’s 2009 100m Freestyle record; and now also holds the 200 IM record which was previously set by Hannah Young.

Raymond, swimming in the Under 13 Boys age group, eclipsed Dylan Prince’s 2008

records in 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke

and 50m Butterfly as well as Prince’s 2009 record for 100m Freestyle; along with Wade Potter’s 2007 record in 50m Breaststroke and Raymond is now also the 200m IM record holder in this age division.

Raymond, along with Zac Broughton, Chad Buckman and Elias Aumua, bettered the Junior boys house relay record by just over three seconds.

Ryan Anderson also broke the U16 50m Butterfly record by two seconds.

The Occidental team finished as winners on the day with 845 points with Chesney second (688), Fort Bourke third (588) and Great Cobar (392) was fourth.

The Age Champions were: U/12—Tommy Bryan and Neve Carter; U/13—Raymond Jones and Ruby-Belle Stingemore; U/14—Ben Griffiths and Hannah Carroll; U/15—Hamish McLeod and Madasan Taylor; U/16—Ryan Anderson, Zoe Carter and Lauren Urquhart; 17+ Connor McLeod and Makaila Gordon.