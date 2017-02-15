Golfie bowls semi finals contested

Two semi final games of the Golfie’s bowls Fours Championships were played on Sunday at the club.

Through to the next round is the team of Daniel Holt, Ian Prendergast, Don Roberts and Kyle Roberts after they beat Dick Roberts, Alec Fraser, Phil Gilligan and Phil Billman 24-10.

Greg Read’s team of David Knight, Daryn Lord and Aaron Finn also finished as winners on Sunday.

They cleaned up their opposition, Tom Fox, Shane Carter, Greg Fraser and George Fraser 24-14.

The Final is to be played on February 26.

Sunday’s Chicken Run winners were the team of Helen Boddy, Kevin Kershaw and Glenda Peebles.

They beat David Thomas, Doug Hudson and Margaret Good 19-11.

At last Thursday’s social bowls event, the team of Randall Hall, Bian Smith and Jack Tulloh had a big 26-8 win over the team of Craig Milne, Doug Hudson and Randall Hall.

A men’s bowls meeting is to be held this Sunday.