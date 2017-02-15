Yabbies bring home Western Districts trophies

The Cobar Yabbies Senior Men’s Swimming Club were represented by nine swimmers and their social director, Peter ‘China’ Brien, at the Western Districts Swimming Carnival in Wellington on Sunday.

The carnival attracted a field of 85 swimmers from clubs around the western region.

The Cobar team won the prestigious 10 Man Relay which was achieved with two swimmers swimming twice.

The Cobar Four Man Relay team (with an average age of 55 years) consisting of Murray Harland, Bob Clark, Bill Fugar and Scott Toomey, surprisingly won the 4x50m Scratch Relay stealing the win from their much younger Condobolin counterparts.

John Carswell finished second in the President’s Race and Paul Swainston placed 3rd in the 100m Handicapped Freestyle event.

Swainston was also a finalist in the 50m event while Stephen Clark and Scott Toomey were 100m finalists.

In the 4x50m 200+ years Handicap Relay (the combined ages of the four competitors must exceed 200) the Cobar team of John Carswell, Doug Rorke, Scott Toomey and Stephen Clark finished 4th.

At last Tuesday night’s Yabbies competition at the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool, Murray Harland was the man to beat while John Carswell finished the night as the bridesmaid.

Harland recorded three wins out of the four events contested while Carswell had to settle for the minor placings in four events.

Harland won the 30m handicapped Freestyle swim with a time of 0.09 seconds off his nominated time and Carswell was second on 0.22.

Third place went to Matt Harland with 0.31.

In the 100m swim Murray Harland (0.56) was again in front of Carswell (0.64) and Matt Harland (0.81) once again placed third.

Doug Rorke mixed things up a bit by winning the 50m event with a time of 0.19sec off his nominated time but Carswell was second (again) on 0.25 and Andrew Watts finished in third place on 0.37.

Murray Harland and Doug Rorke teamed up to win the Brace Relay novelty event with a time of 1.37.

The pairing of Chris Powell and Stephen Clark was second (1.75) and third place went to Carswell and Darren Ferguson (2.57).