Outback Archies winning works on display at library

The Outback Archies exhibition is currently touring the region with the 2016 winning and selected works now on show at the Cobar Library until the end the month.

A total of 15 works have been on the road since October last year, and the tour continues until June.

Held annually, this popular annual exhibition and art prize is all about celebrating the colour, creativity and spirit of our communities in the region.

It features artworks from across western NSW from the two regional arts boards of Outback Arts and Orana Arts, covering a huge area from Dubbo up to the Queensland border.

There were 43 artworks exhibited in three mediums of Open Art (painting, etching, sketching, pastel), Photography and Sculpture, all exploring the theme of ‘Legends and Landscapes’.

Outback Arts acting executive officer Melissa Ryan said she was excited to have the opportunity to share the tour with the region particularly with Cobar Shire who hasn’t hosted the tour for a couple of years.

“The Outback Archies is important because it celebrates artists who live where we live in the country, where it’s tough to make a living, but a beautiful place to live.

“I encourage everyone to come and support local art and artists.

“You can even take something home by making a purchase… or two,” she said.

Among the works on display at the Cobar Library are four sculptures which include the first prize work by Ellie O’Connor entitled ‘The Coonamble ANZAC’, a bust of a soldier made from found metal objects (pictured).

Three ceramic vases entitled ‘Landscapes across three vases’, which won second prize is a piece by Anna Kaineder who was in Cobar last September to teach a two day ceramics class.

Cobar residents can also view the first and second prize photography winners with ‘Brooke’ by Mardi Remond taking first and ‘Wizza’ by Myrtle Murray taking second.

The winner of the Open category, an oil canvas portrait (‘Young and handsome. I don’t know your name. You have familiar eyes. Did you die during battle?’) by artist Chris Kunka is another stunning work on display.