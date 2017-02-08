Favourite yet to emerge in Yabbies

As of midway through the Yabbies Senior Men’s Swimming Club 2016/2017 season, a clear favourite for this year’s championships title is still yet to emerge.

Due to work commitments, last year’s point score winner Jarred ‘Jacko’ Davey, who won the bulk of last season’s trophies, hasn’t been a regular attender this season and hasn’t made much impression on the point score tally.

Murray Harland and Bill Fugar, the 2014/2015 and 2012/2013 season club champions respectively, have both been consistent this season but have they done enough to take out the 2016/2017 title?

Last season’s Most Improved, Doug Rorke, has continued his good form into this season and could be a good bet for this year’s point score trophy.

Rorke won last Tuesday night’s opening event, the 30m freestyle.

He finished within 0.06 seconds of his nominated time with Shane Josephson second on 0.10 and Stephen Clark was third on 0.28.

John Carswell tied with Matt Harland in the 50m swim after they both finished within 0.09 seconds of their nominated times.

Both have made regular podium appearances this season and both are also in with a good chance for this year’s point score title.

Scott Toomey (0.25 seconds) was third in the 50m.

Ben Plush won the 100m handicapped freestyle event after he finished within 0.07 seconds of his nominated time.

Clark was second (0.43) and Jason Toomey was third (0.62).

Rorke teamed up with Chris Powell to win the Brace Relay novelty event with a combined time of 0.19 seconds off their nominated time. In second place were Paul Swainston and Scott Toomey (0.31) while third place was filled by the team of Jason Toomey and Andrew Watts (0.34).