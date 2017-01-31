Mermaids’ back to back win

The Mini Mermaids relay team of Makaila Gordon, Lisa and Phoebe Travis and Zoë Harland won the Cobar Yabbies Business House Relay at the Australia Day activities at the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool last Thursday. After swimming to within 4.22 seconds of their combined nominated time in their heat, the team went into the final as the favourites. The girls then put in a sensational effort to win the final with a time of 0.40 seconds off their nominated time ahead of the Yabbies team on 0.53 seconds and Team Davies was third on 1.59 seconds. It is the second year in a row a Mermaids team has won this event. The team is pictured with Yabbies president John Carswell and Australia Day ambassador Clyde Campbell.