Cobar’s best riders recognised at club presentations

The Auto Club of Cobar held their Presentation Night and annual general meeting at the Empire Hotel on Saturday where the 2016 Club Champions were celebrated.

The Overall Champion of 2016 was Joel Mawhinney and the winner of the Craig “Gadget” Peaty Open MX Memorial Trophy was Dion Fitzsimmons.

The All Powers winner was Raymond White who also took out the Senior Lites award and Joel Parisi won the Over 35’s award.

The winner of the Senior Ladies category was Celeste Whitbread.

The Senior Opens winner was Logan Coombe.

The Junior Lites winner was Aiden Porter and the High Power 50s champion’s award went to Zaiden Saunders.

The junior category winners included Bella Fullagar who won the 65cc 7-9 years award; Jayke Seeliger who won the 65cc 10-12 years class; Kaeleb Saunders won the 85cc 9-11 years award; and William Ambrose collected the 85cc 12-15 years award.

At the club’s AGM a new committee was elected for the 2017 season.

The president’s position was taken on by Reegan Mackay and the vice president’s position will be shared by Sam Kershaw; Bonnie Snudden Fullag

ar and Jason Drady.

The group’s secretary is Greg Prisk and the treasurer is Jo-Louise Brown.

The publicity officer position was taken on by Bianca Walsh and Sean Cox will continue as the club’s coaching co-ordinator.