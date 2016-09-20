Junior rugby league celebrates another successful season

The Cobar Roosters Junior Rugby League Club held their 2016 end of season presentations at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club on Sunday with the club’s auditorium packed with junior players, their parents, sponsors and supporters along with a number of players from the senior club.

Awards were given out in Minis Under 7s, Under 10s, Under 11s, Under 13s and Under 15/16s age groups.

The club’s representative players Braith Good, Khan McMurray and Luke Grey were also recognised.

In the Under 7s, Most Improved was Lily Sloan; Sportsmanship: Ava Division; Most Consistent: Kai McCosker and Nate Martin; Encouragement: John Elder; Best and Fairest: Drew Barton and Nate Martin.

Under 10s—Most Improved: Jayden Cryer and Hayden Seng; Sportsmanship: Reece Josephson; Most Consistent: Riley Burley; Encouragement: Parker Cryer and Kayden Aiken; Best Forward: Wyatt Fairfield and Sam Dunne; Best Back: Macca Eves and Tim Eves; Best and Fairest: Jed Budd.

Under 11s—Most Improved: Aaron Dinnerville; Most Tries: Kai Taylor; Most Consistent: Damien Trudgett and Reece Josephson; Players Player: Kai Taylor and Reece Josephson; Best Forward: Tristan Bliss and Jamal Eves; Best Back: Kai Taylor and Damien Trudgett; Best and Fairest: Westen Collins.

Under 13s—Most Improved: Klay Roche; Most Tries: Tyler Coughlan; Most Consistent: Kynan Kershaw and Tommy Rogers; Players’ Player: Zane Taylor; Best Forward: Edwin Smith; Best Back: Zane Taylor; Best and Fairest: Jacob Clark.

Under 15/16s—Most Improved: Dylan Boland; Most Tries: Luke Grey; Most Consistent: Wyatt Proudlove; Players’ Player: Henry Brookman; Best Forward: Michael Manns; Best Back: Luke Grey; Best and Fairest: Braith Good.

The Paul Goonrey Player with the Most Heart was Zane Taylor; the Tyronne Purcell – Junior Clubman of the Year was Jacob Clark; the Ted Brown Senior Clubman of the Year was Wyatt Proudlove; the Shad Fisher Best and Fairest mini player was Jaxon Burke; and the Mark Smith Player with the Most Potential was Rowdy Barton.

Club president Simone Knight announced a junior touch competition would be run this summer in conjunction with the senior club’s League Tag competition.

She said the club would be looking to nominate four sides to compete in the Dubbo & District Junior Rugby League competition next season and would include Under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s teams.