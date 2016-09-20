Students turn $20 into profits and donations to charities

Cobar High School’s $20 Boss Program has proven to be a resounding success with students making a combined profit of almost $4,000, half of which has been donated to charity.

Over the past month, six groups of Year 9/10 Commerce students have set up and worked in their own enterprises as part of the National Australia Bank’s $20 Boss Program.

Their teacher Samantha Dixon was delighted with her students’ results.

“They have smashed my expectations.

“Not only have they raised close to $2,000 for a range of charities they have also all reported positively about the experience,” Ms Dixon said.

She said one student also said the exercise had helped her to grow in self confidence.

The group of students who set up Superwoman Fitness, a fitness circuit group for women to encourage body positivity and healthy living, made $541.20 with half, $270.60, to go to the White Ribbon charity.

The A-Z Creations girls who made and sold homemade baked goods, finished with the highest profit of $1,258 with half of that, $629, going to the Cobar Batyr Chapter in aid of mental health programs.

The Snoopy and Friends dog walking business made a clear profit of $549.10.

The will donate $297.05 to Rural Outback Animal Rescue and a further $200 to a local family who lost their home in a fire last week.

The students also plan to continue running their business.

The students who ran Continental Cuisine, which produced easy to reheat lunches that celebrated cultural diversity, learnt a lot from the exercise. Ms Dixon said they were the biggest improvers over the course of the program.

They made a total of $330.50 and will donate half to the World Food Bank charity.

The group of students who set up Carwash for a Cause also plan to continue running their business. Over the month they made $160 and will donate $80 to the Cancer Council.

The Film Fundamentals business made the second highest total for the month with $1,049.50.

They ran a movie night for young people.

Half of their profits, $524.75, will go to the Fred Hollow’s Foundation.

“They have all done a phenomenal job!” Ms Dixon said proudly.