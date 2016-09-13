CATS’ new season gets underway with a duathlon event

The Cobar Athletics & Triathlon Squad (CATS) held their first event of the 2016/2017 season on Sunday with 15 competitors taking part in a Duathlon.

Individuals and teams completed three 1.2km run legs and two 4km bike legs in a run/ride/run/ride/run format.

It was the best attendance the club has received for its duathlon event in a number of seasons and included a number of new competitors.

Andy O’Donnell was the fastest finisher with a combined run/ride time of 32min36sec.

Narrowly behind in second place was Scott Brown (33.47) and Chris Powell was third (36.32).

Chad Buckman was the quickest junior competitor with a time of 34min30sec and was also third overall.

The fastest team was Zoanka Zoë Harland (runner) and Bianka Jacobson (rider) with a combined time of 36.19.

The second team home was Team Finic in 40.49 with Zac Finn (run) and Nicola Mathews (ride) and third was Team Jaykll and Ryde with Alex Eves their runner and Shakira Colling completing the ride. Their combined time was 42.49.

The quickest run leg of the day was recorded by Zac Finn on the first leg (4min32sec) while Chris Powell had the fastest ride leg of 8min22sec, recorded on his first ride leg.