St John’s netballers bring home medals

The St John’s School girls’ netball Year 6 team finished as runners-up at the Ridley Trudgett Netball Carnival in Warren recently.

The St John’s Year 3/4 , Year 5 and Year 6 teams all reportedly had a “fabulous time” with the Year 6 team finishing the day with wins in all of their Year 5/6 Division 2 games.

They then played off in a final against a formidable mixed Walgett Primary School team where the Cobar team was declared the runner-up.

The Year 5 team played some great netball during the day and came away with three wins and two losses (one of which was against the Cobar Year 6 girls team).

Marnie Matheson was selected by Mrs Ridley (the namesake of the carnival) as best on court in one of the Year 5 games.

The Cobar Year 3/4 girls (many had never played netball before) competed in their new netball uniforms, which were financed with a Sporting Schools grant.

They played well all day and won one game.

St John’s School principal Renee Matheson, who accompanied the teams to the carnival, said St John’s teams have been attending this carnival for seven years.

“We always come away with great memories,” Mrs Matheson said.