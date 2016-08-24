Local riders compete at NSW BMX Series on Central Coast

BMX racers Georgie and Chad Buckman travelled to Terrigal on the Central Coast last weekend to compete in the sixth and final round of the NSW BMX Series.

The pair had not had a competitive race for several months and were a little apprehensive as they acclimatised to the large track, jumps and other riders again.

The nerves had calmed down after Saturday’s practice session and the siblings were looking forward to race day on Sunday.

Georgie advanced through to the 13 years Girls Final after finishing 5th in all her three motos (heats).

In the final she started from Gate 1 after the faster riders got the middle gates.

Georgie rounded the first corner in 5th place and held the position through to the finish line setting her fastest time of the day.

Chad’s day was a little tougher as he was unable to advance through to semi-finals.

After placing 7th in his first two motos, Chad finished the day with a 4th place but it wasn’t enough to advance to the semis.

The duo has one more hit-out at Lake Macquarie in September before they race in the NSW Titles at Penrith in October.

It will be here that Georgie will be aiming to retain her number 7N state plate.—contributed