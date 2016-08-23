Workshop helps local retailers revamp store displays

Local retailers are taking their window and instore displays to a whole new level after learning some tips and tricks at a Visual Merchandising workshop held in Cobar last week.

Held at Chi Chi, the workshop was facilitated by the Cobar Business Association with funding sourced from the State Government’s Energise Enterprise Fund through Cobar Shire Council.

Merchandising expert Carol Bagaric from AUSVM, took the 17 participants through the theory of what makes a good window and instore display, showing them lots of before and after shots of numerous retail revamps that the AUSVM staff had done.

Carol also provided lots of tips and tricks on how to create effective displays that won’t break the bank.

Nara Roche from The Kidz Boutique attended last week’s workshop and described it as an “invaluable experience”.

“I just loved it, it was amazing,” Nara said.

“I learnt about colour blocking techniques, got some great window display ideas and leant how I could work with a calendar and different themes.”

Nara said she also got a lot out of Carol’s one-on-one in store follow up sessions.

“I found out how to display my sales better and that by just tweaking a few things in the store, it made my display that much better.

“The feedback I got from Carol was a big confidence booster for me knowing that I was on the right track with my displays and all I needed was just to tweak things a little bit to get them right.

“Carol showed me how to use my windows to their full potential which I now realise I wasn’t doing before,” Nara said.

“I’m so pleased that the business association brought Carol out to Cobar.

“It would be great if she could visit every six months just to keep us on track!”