Miners Memorial plan progresses

Chairman of the Cobar Miners Memorial Project Barry Knight reports the Cobar community has been very generous over the past six months with donations to help see the project come to fruition.

He said the committee’s major fundraiser of selling pavers (which closes at the end of this month) has had strong sales.

Mr Knight said the community has also chipped in with $11,400 in donations.

“The Regional Australia Bank contributed $1,500; almost $800 was raised at the picnic races raffle in August; $500 was donated by the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club; over $500 was raised by the Toomey Tunes buskers; over $900 was raised during the Festival of the Miners Ghost A Night to Remember our Lost Miners event; and the Police Charity Golf Day donated $1,000,” Mr Knight reported.

And last week Mr Knight was pleased to accept a donation of $6,200 from local girls Jordyne Brilley and Tiana Jones.

“To date we’ve managed to raise around $90,000,” Mr Knight said.

“These funds are used to leverage grant funding. It shows a huge commitment by the community to bring the project to fruition and we will keep applying until we are successful!” he said.

The committee is currently waiting to hear the outcome of their latest grant application under the Regional Cultural Fund.

He said they were also planning to submit another grant application to the Building Better Regions fund.

“We are also working with the NSW Government to identify possible funding sources under current government programs,” Mr Knight said.

He said with the construction drawings completed and the Development Application accepted by council the committee was now working to refine the scope of work to ensure the expected budget is as tight as possible.

“This is essential in seeking grant funding and in ensuring if successful, we are able to build the project,” he said.

The committee is seeking $400,000 to complete the project.