Cobar Cadets celebrate 25 years of working with local youth

The Cobar 221 Cadets celebrated their 25th anniversary of operating a youth service over the weekend with a formal Dining In night on Saturday and a Fun Day on Sunday.

The well attended Dining In event at the Services Club on Saturday night was supported by the attendance of Colonel Tara Bucknall, Deputy Commander, Headquarters, Australian Army Cadets; RSM Peter Sheehy, Headquarters, NSW Australian Army Cadets and 70 guests who travelled from Newcastle, Mudgee, Dubbo, Cowra, Canberra and Sydney.

Returning for the reunion were former residents Kim and Helen Templeton.

Mr Templeton started the Cobar unit in February 1992 and he, along with other founding staff members, Chris Boucher and Debbie Parisi were given the honour of cutting the celebratory cake at the dinner.

Following the dinner, the unit’s yearly presentations to cadets was carried out.

On Sunday a family day was held at the unit’s barracks and included a breakfast for past and present cadets, supporting staff and families.

They were able to view the display of photos and memorabilia from the unit’s past 25 years.

Captain (AAC) Officer Commanding the 221 Unit, Colleen Boucher said a very enjoyable time was had by all who attended.

“There was lots of reminiscing happening,” she said.