Federal funds to develop a community space for Cobar

The refurbishment and fit-out of a community space in the main street will begin soon, thanks to a grant of $14,050 from Round 3 of the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Programme.

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton announced the grant last week and said the

refurbishing of the unused courtyard next to the library in the main street will provide a place for stalls, displays or people to simply rest.

“Digital signs will inform the community and visitors of local activities, events and businesses adding a modern look to the main street,” Mr Coulton said.

“Installing a glass balustrade imprinted with children’s designs in honour of Cobar’s 150 year anniversary will further connect the community to this space.”

He said the construction of steps and seats will provide easier access and provide much needed seating to the main street.

A ramp will remain for disabled access.

The new and functional space will provide an area for future community engagement activities and add a practical space for the community to utilise.

Cobar Shire Council will match the funding dollar for dollar to complete the work.

Mr Coulton said under the program, incorporated not-for-profit and local government organisations were invited to apply for funding for projects that will contribute to the long term vibrancy and viability of our local areas.

A passionate advocate of the Stronger Communities Programme, Mr Coulton said he was overwhelmed by the community response he received for both Rounds 1 and 2 and now Round 3 from right across the Electorate of Parkes.

“For a long time I felt there was a need for greater support for incorporated not-for-profit and local government organisations to help build and maintain small infrastructure projects that would benefit our local communities,” he said.