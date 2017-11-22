Cricket called off after seven overs

Saturday’s senior cricket 40 overs game between Empire and Golf Club was called off seven overs into the second innings due to rain, with a severe storm which passed over Cobar stopping the contest with a wet pitch.

Both captains agreed to the decision however the call may have been premature.

Golf Club won the toss and elected to bat first.

Empire and Cobar Cowboys representative cricket opener, Clay Neale set the perform scoring 50 runs in the opening 12 overs before being dismissed.

All the other Empire batsmen made a start, but none of them went on with it.

Tadgh Waugh remained 15 not out, Tarun B made 12 and David Watson 11 to help Empire to a total of 150.

Robert Childs was the pick of the bowlers taking 3/ 24. Brad Bannister took 3/40 and A Robertson 2/28.

Golf Club’s innings started disastrously when they lost Brad Bannister first ball of the innings and then Scott Toomey went for a duck also.

Robert Childs and S Ahmed joined each other at the crease and matched fire with fire.

Childs, in particular, was in a hurry.

He raced to 44 hitting eight fours.

Ahmed had hit three fours in his 13 and Golf Club was on top at 2/59 after seven overs.—contributed