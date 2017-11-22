Powell was November triathlon overall winner

Chris Powell finished as the Overall Handicapped winner of the Cobar Athletics & Triathlon Squad’s (CATS) November triathlon.

The monthly triathlon attracted a small field of 11 individuals and one team of two to the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool on Sunday morning.

Competitors had to deal with chilly conditions and also a strong head wind on the return leg of the cycle course.

Powell completed the Short Course (300m swim/10km cycle/2km run) in a good time of 39 minutes and seven seconds.

Tanya Gilbert was second (44.28) and Raymond Jones was third in the handicapped Short Course event with a time of 42.28.

Emma Harley, for the second month running, won the Long Course (500m swim/20km cycle/4km run) and, despite the headwind, finished last Sunday with a personal best time of 1hr16min37sec.

Scott Brown was second in the handicapped Long Course with a time of 1.12.40.

The Last Resort team of Chris Deighton (ride and run) and Hannah Young (swim) completed the Long Course in a time of 1.13.49.

After having previously competed in teams two club members, Jennifer Mitchell and Chris Freeman competed in Sunday’s Short Course as individuals for the first time.

Mitchell set a time of 52.58 while Freeman was clocked in at 42.12.

The November triathlon also included a Try-A-Tri short event (100m swim/2km cycle/750m run) to introduce newcomers to the sport.

Six boys entered with Jack Bretell finishing as the overall winner in 13min54sec.

Noah Lynch was second in 13.59 and Jamie Thomas was third in a time of 15.51.