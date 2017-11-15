Blues go out with a whimper

It’s not what anyone wanted to see, but it seems after a long and illustrious 21 years of competition, the Cobar Blues Football & Netball Club will be going out with a whimper.

The club held its annual general meeting on Monday afternoon at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club with only six in attendance, five of which were the current executive.

Outgoing president Bianka Jacobson said the turn out was disappointing after the meeting had been advertised extensively and included notice of the club’s intention to wind up.

While the resolution to wind up the club was unanimously passed by the members, Jacobson said it would have been good to have more of the club’s past members involved in the decision.

“It’s sad that it’s come to this point and we have to be the ones to make this decision and go down this pathway,” Jacobson said.

She said while the club did have an Auskick competition running last season and also netballers competing at State and other carnivals, in its current format the club is not sustainable.

Jacobson reported to the meeting there had been no interest in forming an Auskick committee this season and Cobar Netball Association had expressed an interest in taking over the running of representative netball.

Following the resolution to wind up, members went through the list of the club’s assets and equipment to determine what would be donated to other clubs and what items would be sold.

Once their assets have been dispersed, the club will fold and any remaining finances will be held in trust by Cobar Shire Council for the purpose of constructing a multipurpose clubhouse at Ward Oval.