High flying Kamikaze Pilots

Kamikaze Pilots had the mindset and the skills to win the Squalleyball grand final last Thursday night at the youth centre.

It was however their opposition, BnB, who went into the grand final match as the favourites having not been beaten all season, but Kamikaze Pilots played their best game of the season to claim a fantastic 4-1 win.

In preparation for the all important grand final game last week, the Kamikaze Pilots changed up their pre-game preparation routine paying extra attention to their uniform; arriving early; and players also made a conscious decision to eat their red frogs before the game instead of after.

All of this (and the fact that BnB’s No 1 player Travis Buckman was missing from the game due to work commitments) worked in the Pilots’ favour.

The Kamikaze Pilots also played extremely well as a team to provide full court coverage in both defence and attack.

Luke Anderson, the master of ‘the spike’ was in top form and was most times unbeatable at the net for the Pilots.

Team mate, hard hitting Colby Lawrence returned solidly throughout the match making it difficult for the BnB defenders to judge just where the ‘Barbie’ ball was going to land.

Nicole Bruce’s deft touches at the net resulted in a number of points going the Pilots’ way and Justine Wells was also in top form last week with her team talk keeping her Pilot’s side motivated throughout the match.

In their first of five games, Kamikaze Pilots started off on the right foot quickly grabbing the first two points before BnB got themselves into the game.

The two sides were evenly matched and, after numerous long rallies, Kamikaze Pilots eventually won the first game 23-21.

Serving first in the second game, Nicole Buckman took BnB out to a 6-0 lead before Kamikaze Pilots scored their first game point.

BnB continued to dominate the second game and easily won it 21-9, with Nicole fittingly serving out the win.

Nick Buckman played all over the court and his quick reflexes, speed, height and athleticism served his BnB team well.

Game 3 was a tit-for-tat affair with the two teams trading point for point until Kamikaze Pilots pulled away late in the game to win

21-15.

A 21-17 win in Game 4 for the Pilots sealed their grand final win and they also closed out the fifth game with another narrow 21-18 win.

End of season presentations followed with Kamikaze Pilots players picking up Cobar Quids as prizes.