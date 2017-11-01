Bushies cause an upset in Twenty20

Only one of the three scheduled senior cricket matches went ahead on the weekend.

In Friday night’s Twenty20 match under lights at Ward Oval, the Bushies upset CSA while Saturday’s Twenty20 match was washed out and then Empire forfeited to Golf Club in the 40 Overs competition that had been scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Batting first, the Bushies made 5/104 from their 20 overs in Friday night’s Twenty20 game.

Shane Martin top scored for the Bushies with 37 and Craig Youd had the next best score on 30.

Thinus Els was the best of the CSA bowlers taking three wickets and only conceding seven runs from his bowling spell.

Pat Dillon chipped in taking two wickets for just eight runs.

In reply, CSA was bowled out for 88.

Robbie Mitchell continued his good form with the bat this season top-scoring for his CSA side with 34.

Mitchell was supported by Els with 30, but the next best batting score was only six.

Bushies’ Mark Fraser ripped through CSA’s batting top order taking three wickets and conceding just eight runs from his four overs and Lachlan Sullivan finished off the tail order taking 3/9.

This weekend there will be a feast of Twenty20 cricket with four games scheduled.

On Friday night Smashers will take on Howie’s Hombres under lights at Ward Oval.

On Saturday afternoon Camels and Peak will meet on the turf followed later that night by a game between Wyatt’s Whackers and CSA.

Cricket will also make a return to Tilpa with Chalkies heading out to battle the locals on Saturday also.—contributed