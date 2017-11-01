Yabbies competition starts with a tie

The Cobar Yabbies Senior Men’s Swimming Club competition last Tuesday night began with a tie in the 30 metres handicapped freestyle event.

Both Chris Deighton and Paul Swainston finished within 0.03 seconds of their nominated times to share first place honours.

Doug Rorke was second on 0.25 and Bob Clark was narrowly back in third place on 0.31.

Stephen Clark won the 50m swim with a time of 0.16 seconds off his nominated time.

Second was Scott Toomey (0.22) and further back in third place was Matt Harland on 0.41.

Rorke was out in front in the 100m swim finishing closest to his nominated time (he was 0.13 off it).

Bob Clark was second on 0.28 and Chris Powell finished third with 0.37.

Andrew Watts and Colin ‘Butch’ Eves put in a good side-stroke performance in the Brace Relay novelty event to win with a combined time of 0.03 seconds off their nominated time.

Bob Clark and Scott Toomey (0.35) were second and Bill Fugar and Matt Harland (0.81) finished third.