Local residents provide input for Cobar Airport Master Plan

Local residents were given the opportunity to provide input on Cobar’s Airport Master Plan.

Cobar Shire Council’s asset and airport manager Anil De Silva said due to a well researched and planned application, council had received grant funding to create an airport Master Plan.

“Council wants to ensure that Cobar Regional Airport delivers the greatest benefit to the local community, and is maintained as a vital piece of council infrastructure,” he said.

Mr De Silva was pleased with the turn out to council’s public session last Friday afternoon which was held at the airport and also with the responses received from the public.

Mr De Silva, along with Jason Ryan from JJ Ryan Consulting, led the session which discussed a range of issues and ideas including: water storage for bush fires, phone coverage, reusing the Aero Club building, extending the bike track to the airport, tourism opportunities such as gliding, parachuting and joy rides, having a secure carpark, solar power, construction of an ambulance shed, a flight school, improved terminal and meeting facilities, air park hangers/shade sails, relocation of the terminal and possible re-purpose of the existing terminal.

“The Master Plan for Cobar Regional Airport will be the first of its kind as it will cover the aspect of climate change impacts on airport operations and maintenance and the building’s resistance to climate change in the coming 20-25 years,” Mr De Silva said.

“This master plan once completed may likely be benchmarked by other regional airports.”

Local residents were also able to view the plan at Saturday’s markets in the park.