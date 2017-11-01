Looking to Score holds out for a draw

Mixed Grill and Looking to Score played out a 29-all draw in the Mixed Indoor Netball competition last Tuesday night at the youth centre.

Mixed Grill took an early three goals lead at the first break before Looking to Score evened it up at half time at 14-all.

Mixed Grill started strongly in the second half and had a two points upper hand going into the final quarter.

Looking to Score however held on and the match finished in a 29-all draw.

Ball Huggers came up against a red-hot Hot Shots team last week.

Hot Shots were on fire winning the match 30-8.

They led from the outset and consistently piled on the points to finish with a comprehensive 22 points win over Ball Huggers.

The match between The Opposition and The Hustlers was a closer one with The Hustlers just getting their noses in front to lead 5-3 at the end of the first quarter.

That would however be the only time The Hustlers would be in front with The Opposition taking back control of the match to lead

9-8 at half time, 18-14 at three-quarter time and then they closed out the match with a 23-18 win.

Jemrockers won their scheduled game against Tri Nations on a forfeit.

It’s the second forfeit for Tri Nations in the competition. If they have to forfeit again, they will be out of the competition.

There will be no games played next week due to Melbourne Cup Day celebrations.