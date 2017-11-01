Almost 100 golfers for last Police Charity Golf Day

The last staging of the Police Charity Day four person Ambrose golf day was well attended on Sunday with 95 players able to take to the course after the thunderstorm the night before.

Although the wet conditions were slightly heavy going, some wonderful scores were had and the overall consensus was that it was a brilliant day.

The scratch winners on the day were Bill Fugar, Colin and Narelle Green along with Jacob Ryan.

The Scratch runners-up team was made up of Jay Egan, Chris Gilbert, Geoff ‘Herbie’ Dunne and Adam Doherty.

Colin ‘Butch’ Eves and Smedley Nicholson along with Phil and Chrissy Gilligan were the mixed team winners.

Although missing their ‘4th’ person right before tee off, the Marc Quinn, Peter Lamond and Peter Heap team managed to win the Nett event with their handicaps.

The Net runners-up team was Garry and Jannine Wilkin with Max and Sue Phillips.

It was a mother/daughter winning combination for the ladies when Daphne and Reina Cross teamed up with Karen Walsh and Sarah Irvine to take out the ladies division.

The Nearest the Pin prize for the men went to Geoff Rorke, Thinus Els, Robbie Cummins, Geoff Dunne and Jacob Ryan while for the women, Serena Fraser, Narelle Kriz (2), Wan Sipatsa and Di Greer were all pin winners.—T’d Off