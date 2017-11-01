Almost 100 golfers for last Police Charity Golf Day

Almost 100 golfers flocked to the local golf course on Sunday morning to take part in what might have been the last Festival of the Miner’s Ghost Police Charity Golf Day. One of the main organisers of the annual charity event for the past 20 years has been Cobar Police Senior Constable Joe Palma. Joe recently announced that this year’s golf day would be his last. Cobar Bowling & Golf Club secretary/manager Demi Smith said it has been a great event for the club and Joe has helped to raise thousands of dollars over the past two decades which has been distributed to numerous local charity and sporting groups. “He does a lot of the work off his own back including chasing sponsors. It’s a big job and he’s done it very well,” Demi said. She expects the annual golf day will continue however it probably won’t be a Police Charity Day. Dale Dunkley, John Martin, Tina Gordon, Brad Bannister, David Gordon, Robynne Morton and Mick Bannister were part of the big field who enjoyed their day out on the course at the Police Charity Golf Day on Saturday.▪ Photo courtesy of Klae McGuinness Photography

The last staging of the Police Charity Day four person Ambrose golf day was well attended on Sunday with 95 players able to take to the course after the thunderstorm the night before. 

Although the wet conditions were slightly heavy going, some wonderful scores were had and the overall consensus was that it was a brilliant day.

The scratch winners on the day were Bill Fugar, Colin and Narelle Green along with Jacob Ryan.

The Scratch runners-up team was made up of Jay Egan, Chris Gilbert, Geoff ‘Herbie’ Dunne and Adam Doherty.

Colin ‘Butch’ Eves and Smedley Nicholson along with Phil and Chrissy Gilligan were the mixed team winners.

Although missing their ‘4th’ person right before tee off, the Marc Quinn, Peter Lamond and Peter Heap team managed to win the Nett event with their handicaps.

The Net runners-up team was Garry and Jannine Wilkin with Max and Sue Phillips.

It was a mother/daughter winning combination for the ladies when Daphne and Reina Cross teamed up with Karen Walsh and Sarah Irvine to take out the ladies division.

The Nearest the Pin prize for the men went to Geoff Rorke, Thinus Els, Robbie Cummins, Geoff Dunne and Jacob Ryan while for the women, Serena Fraser, Narelle Kriz (2), Wan Sipatsa and Di Greer were all pin winners.—T’d Off

 

 

