Weather doesn’t dampen festival spirit

November 1, 2017 tcwadmin 011117, Front Page, Local News 0
The 2017 Festival of the Miner’s Ghost was deemed a success despite a storm putting an early end to Saturday’s Markets in Drummond Park. The activities attracted a large crowd to enjoy the free rides, market stalls, and Show N’ Shine before wild stormy weather forced an early end to proceedings. The fireworks display over the open cut did still go ahead, with photographer Klae McGuinness capturing this impressive shot of lightning in the background of the fireworks. Photo courtesy of Klae McGuiness Photography.
Pictured is Barry Knight at the miners memorial service held in Cobar Mining Heritage Park on Friday, which attracted more than 200 people and is hoped to become an annual event. Photo courtesy of Klae McGuiness Photography.
The Stunt Jump, one of two huge inflatable rides in Drummond Park on Saturday afternoon, was very popular with the kids. Photo courtesy of Anika Koller Photography.

