Weather doesn’t dampen festival spirit

Related Articles
New events planned for 2015 Festival of the Miner’s Ghost
The Festival Of The Miner’s Ghost organising committee held a meeting last Thursday at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club to further discuss the plans and activities of this year’s festival. Representatives from Cobar Shire Council, Cobar Arts Council, Peak Gold Mines and the Market Day committee attended the meeting […]
Cobar’s version of question time?
A new addition to the Festival of the Miner’s Ghost program this year is a Sunday afternoon ‘Ask Me Anything’ event. To coincide with Grandparents’ Day, a number of grandparents and their grandchildren, of various age groups and generations, have been invited to answer a range of questions. Cobar Shire […]