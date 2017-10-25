Local artists put their works on display for Miner’s Ghost

The Cobar Arts Council’s 2017 Art and Photography Exhibition was officially opened last night with a strong field of entries in both the adults and children’s sections.

This year the Thelma Wade Perpetual Trophy was awarded for the best drawn or painted portrait and went to Dora Difilippo for her portrait ‘Boy with Cat’, which also won first place in the portrait category.

Second place in the portrait category went to Sophie Adams with Karen Watts and Jo Brown receiving Highly Commended certificates for their artwork.

In the drawing or painting still life section Kim Lang won first prize for his painting of a crow.

Jo Brown grabbed second place and Eva Halliger received a Highly Commended certificate.

First place in the drawing and painting landscape category was awarded to Jo Brown for her oil painting of forest trees.

Trish Vagg collected second place and Highly Commended certificates were given to Thelma Wade and Toni Wells.

Ellie Russell took out first place in the drawing painting abstract category.

Jo Brown was awarded second place with Kerry Jupp highly commended in this category.

The drawing and art categories were judged by Kay Stingemore and Anni van der Westhuizen.

The photography section was judged by local professional photographer Klae McGuinness.

The photography landscape category’s first and second place awards went to Greg Strange and Jo Brown received a highly commended certificate.

Nadine Lang won first place in the portrait category. Sue Cox was second and Jo Brown received a highly commended award.

Jo Brown also took out first and second prizes in the Open section.

Mrs van der Westhuizen also judged the artwork in the Other Creative Art forms section.

Sue Cox won first place with an intricate pressed flower arrangement.

Greg Dimond was awarded second place for a dragonfly sculpture and Kim Lang was highly commended for his creative costume.

The results of the children’s art sections will be published next week.