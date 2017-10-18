Fantastic turnout at Mermaids’ swim

There was a fantastic turnout of 17 swimmers for the Mermaids Women’s Swimming Club event on Sunday morning.

Tanya Gilbert, who helped to re-form the Mermaids two seasons ago, said it was great to see so many new faces joining the competition.

“We had seven new first timers and they all put in a really good effort, especially Rachel Kennedy who swam spot on her time in her very first swim of the night,” Gilbert said.

In the absence of the club’s regular handicapper, the new pool manager Matt Harland stepped in to help guide the group.

Rachel Kennedy won the 30 metres handicapped event on her debut after swimming spot on to her nominated time.

In second place was Lydia Wells on 0.26 and Georgia Baker was third on 0.37.

Cheryl Lewington, making her debut with Mermaids, finished on 0.75 seconds off her time in the 50m event to win from Amie

Hill on 0.81 and Baker was again third with 1.19.

Despite her doubts at being able to make the distance, Michelle Deppeler won the 100m event with a time of 0.06 seconds off her nominated time.

Hill was second on 1.16 and Baker, for the third time, was third on 1.57.

Baker’s consistency saw her grab the lion’s share of championship points for the night with 12.

Hill was a close second on 11 while the newbies, Lewington, Kennedy and Deppeler all finished with eight points for the night.