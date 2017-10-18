A whole new board of directors elected at club’s AGM

Cobar Memorial Services Club has elected a whole new board at the club’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

Well known locals Allan Gardoll and Peter Robinson along with a new Cobar resident, Michael Allen (the Khan’s SUPA IGA manager), were elected to lead the new board.

Mr Gardoll, the club’s new president, spoke with The Cobar Weekly on Monday saying that he chose to stand for the position of president as he felt changes were needed at the club.

He said that sentiment had been echoed by a large number of the club’s members as 72 people, 66 of which were eligible voters, were in attendance for Sunday’s AGM.

Mr Gardoll had previously served on the club’s board but stepped down last year due to work and family reasons.

He said he is now keen to work with the enthusiastic new board members to try and find ways they can improve the club.

“Our main aim is to target families with children and get them back there for the traditional Sunday lunches.

“We’ve got good kitchen facilities and great cooks in Jos and Rod. It’s a drawcard for the club,” Mr Gardoll said.

“We want to make it more family friendly and make the club like it used to be.”

Mr Gardoll said while they had a lot of plans the club does however have limited finances.

He said the board is currently waiting on details of what the club’s current financial position is. (The club’s the financial position as June 30, 2017 was reported to the meeting.)

Mr Gardoll said this might take a few days as the club’s secretary/manager Linda Carter was currently on six weeks leave.

He said the board is currently in the process of organising a temporary replacement for Mrs Carter.

“Linda and the board have done a lot of good things at the club,” Mr Gardoll said.

He said the new board was keen to see the club go forward but would also ensure it was business as usual, with the ever-popular raffles, the Joker Draw, social bowls and upcoming events such as A Day on the Green planned.