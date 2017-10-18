Locals encouraged to share the mental health journey

Ability Links local linker Wendy Beetson is encouraging local residents to get on board and ‘Share the Journey’ as part of Mental Health Month.

Wendy, who works to connect people with their communities within the Cobar, Bogan and Warren shires, was in Cobar last week to speak to locals and hand out information about mental health.

She said the more people know about the facts and myths concerning mental health, the better equipped they will be to help their family and friends.

“We always need to be respectful and mindful of people in our community with a mental health illness,” Wendy said.

“We usually know someone who has a mental health problem, it might be a family member or a friend.

“We need to try and make them feel more included in the community and help them to get assistance and be there for them,” she said.

‘Share the Journey’ is the theme for Mental Health Month 2017.

Research by the Mental Health Commission of NSW has shown that feeling connected, valued and loved by others gives people a sense of security, support, purpose and happiness.

Close connections and good relationships with others will help them to enjoy the good times and will also help them to deal with any hard experiences they may face.