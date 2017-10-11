Deighton unanimously returned to lead Roosters in 2018

After a very successful year for the Cobar Senior Rugby League Club both on and off the field, Chris Deighton has been returned to lead the Roosters heading into their next season.

Deighton was re-elected unopposed to the president’s position at the club’s well attended annual general meeting on Sunday at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club.

Also returned to the executive committee was club secretary, Elodie Manns.

The club did however farewell last season’s treasurer, Brianna Watson who is leaving town, and welcomed a new treasurer in Brianna Manns.

Also new to the committee is Zoë Harland to fill the role of vice president, Jenna Fullagar who will take on the registrar’s duties, Mel Proudlove was welcomed as their fundraising officer, and Klae McGuinness came on board as the club’s media officer.

In his 2017 president’s report, Deighton said the club had had one of its most successful seasons on the field this year with the Ladies League Tag side finishing the season undefeated and collecting their second successive premiership title and the juniors also won their first Under 18s title in 27 years.

Deighton said while the club hadn’t had the best of years financially and the number of volunteer helpers was down over the past season, he said a lot of maintenance work and upgrades have however been carried out at Tom Knight Memorial Oval.

Deighton also spoke about the senior club’s plans to work with the Cobar Junior Rugby League Club to build a new clubhouse and amenities at the oval.

In general business discussed at the meeting, Deighton advised that he has had initial discussions with the Castlereagh league executive about the Cobar club joining the Castlereagh competition next season.

Deighton has been invited to attend Castlereagh’s annual general meeting next month where the Cobar club’s application is to be considered.

In other matters at Sunday’s meeting, club stalwart Ben Trudgett was put forward for Life Membership in recognition of his many years of service to Cobar Rugby League.